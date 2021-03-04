General

Police have arrested 10 persons playing and running casino in the capital. Police also seized Rs. 2.2 million in cash and cheque from them, according to the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them from Platinum hotel in Tahachal, Kalimati. Those arrested are Indian citizens Ranjit Kumar Jaiswal, Sohan Prasad, Mumtaz Miyan, Sheikh Murtaza Ali, and Nepalis Raj Kumar Singh of Janakpur and Tinku Prasad of Bara.

The hotel manager Mahesh Malla of Kathmandu, Kamal Dev Chaudhary, Ajaya Yadav of Sarlahi and cashier Sachin Wagley were also arrested, according to Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Basnet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal