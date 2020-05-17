Health & Safety

Ten people have been confirmed positive to Corona Virus today. The swab test of the ten people from Rautahat was confirmed positive at the National Public Health Laboratory in Teku, according to assistant spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari.

Those infected are 18, 32, 36, 39, 42 and 48 years old men from ward no. 9 of Rajpur municipality and 28, 30 and 33 years old men from ward no. 3 of Ishanath municipality. This takes the total number of infected to 291 in the country.

The state of the newly affected persons is normal and are under medical observation, Dr Adhikari said.

So far, 36 of the 291 have recovered from the disease while the first death from COVID-19 in Nepal was reported on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency