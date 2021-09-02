Human Rights

Ten Nepali nationals rescued from Afghanistan arrived here today.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that coordination is being made with the concerned agencies to repatriate those waiting for the rescue flight in Kabul. The ministry said the government was in regular contact with everyone in Kabul.

A total of 857 people have been rescued from Afghanistan so far and all of them have returned home, the ministry said in a press release this afternoon. Upon their arrival, they have been managed by the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center by completing due process as per the health standards.

The ministry has also requested those in Afghanistan to register their names with the online portal on the Consular Services website and the department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry's Situation Room and the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal