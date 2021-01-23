General

About 10 metric tonnes of waste was managed from Bagmati River on Saturday.

Today is the 402ndweek of Bagmati Clean up Mega Campaign. As a part of the campaign, about 100 volunteers gathered at Bagmati River banks near Minbhawan area and collected the garbage, Govinda Kafle, a volunteer of the campaign said.

The cleanup campaign was being regularly conducted for past seven years on each Saturday but was disturbed due to COVID-19 outbreak and its risk.

The campaign was later extended the cleanup move in other Rivers in the valley including Bishnumati, Manohara, Rudramati and Ring Road areas as well.

The Bagmati Beautification Programme that is underway with the loan assistance of the Asian development Bank (ADB) too is not yet concluded. Work related to this programme has been hampered by the delay in providing compensation for land and removing the slums constructed by squatters encroaching upon the land on the river bank.

Board member of the High-powered Bagmati Committee, Dr Mala Kharel said the river beautification works are to be carried out after reaching an understanding with the slum dwellers on the bank of the Bagmati river at Naya Baneshwor and Sinamangal areas.

