General

A 10-year-old girl has died after lightning struck her at Khadananda municipality-3 in north of Bhojpur. Police identified the deceased as Kritika Raut, daughter of Ramji Raut of Temkemaiyung rural municipality-1.

The girl, who had come for a visit at her maternal uncle’s house, was struck by the thunderbolt accompanied by heavy rain on Sunday evening, the Area Police Office, Dingla said. Critically injured in the incident, she died on the way to local health post, Police Inspector Bhaskar Khatiwada said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal