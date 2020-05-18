General

Tenzingchowk area in Budhanilakantha, Kathmandu has been sealed off after a 18-year-old girl, currently residing in Budhanilakantha municipality-12 and originally from Ramnagar, Sarlahi, tested positive for coronavirus on PCR testing procedure.

Budhanilakantha municipality mayor Uddhav Prasad Kharel informed that the area surrounding 250 meters from the residence of the infected girl has been sealed after her PCR report came positive.

With the confirmation of the virus infection, she has been kept at isolation ward in Teku-based Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital. PCR test is said to be performed on 15 others who came her contact.

The ward area has been sealed to adopt additional alert measure to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 following the confirmation of a case.

The mobility from one to another tole in the area has been restricted for three consecutive days, it is learnt. Police and volunteers have been mobilized to check the people’s mobility in the restricted area.

Source: National News Agency