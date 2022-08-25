General

The government has planned to construct three advanced terminal buildings in three domestic airports. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, and Bharatpur airports have been chosen for the terminal constructions within the current fiscal year.

These airports remain as the regional hub airports in the country.

CAAN officiating deputy director and Spokesperson Jagannath Niraula, the CAAN issued a notice on Wednesday to select the contractors for the projects.

According to Niraula, terminal buildings in the airports data back to over 50 years. Likewise, the movement of passengers has increased. The projects will be implemented under the multi-year (three years) programme. The new structures will have a conveyor belt.

According to CAAN, there are a total of 53 airports including three in the nation and of them, 33 are in operation while 20 are yet to be operated.

Likewise, the number of blacktopped airports is 40.

Of three international airports: Tribhuvan International Airport and the Gautam Buddha Airport are operational and the Pokhara International Airport will come into operation from January 1, 2023.

Source: National News Agency Nepal