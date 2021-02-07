General

A 'Texas Management and IT Expo' has been organised here with the aim of providing counseling to students under the management faculty on choosing 'right' educational institutions, said the organiser.

A total of 31 colleges offering classes under the management faculty have participated in the expo organised by the Universal Thought Consult (UTC), an educational consultancy offering service of abroad counseling and educational training session. The venue for the fair is Pragya Bhavan in Kamaladi.

Inaugurating the expo, Assistant Dean of the management faculty, Tribhuvan University, Prof Dr Dhurba Gautam said such event would be useful in choosing best educational institutions for students and encouraging them in pursuing job opportunities in the future.

Likewise, member-secretary of the National Sports Council Ramesh Silwal pledged to provide scholarship to those hardworking students wanting to pursue education under the faculty in coming days in cooperation with the UTC.

The expo has been organised for the past five years with the aim of facilitating plus 2 graduates willing to pursue further studies under the management faculty in choosing and identifying right educational destination, said the UTC director Prakash Dhakal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal