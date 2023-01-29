General

Birendra Kumar Thakur has been appointed Chief Attorney of Madhes Province today. He took the oath of office and secrecy today itself.

Madhes Province Chief Hari Shankar Mishra, on the recommendation of Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, appointed Thakur to the post in accordance with Article 160 (2) of the Constitution.

Acting Chief Judge of High Court, Janakpurdham, Gunaraj Dhungel, administered oath of office and secrecy to Chief Attorney Thakur. Thakur is a resident of Siraha district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal