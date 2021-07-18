General

The Mahantha Thakur group of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP)-Nepal has decided to vote in favour of incumbent Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in the voting process taking place today.

Writing a letter to Thakur, Prime Minister Deuba, also the Nepali Congress President, had urged Thakur to vote in his favour to become the PM.

As per the request of Deuba, Uma Shankar Aragariya shared that the Thakur group took the decision in this regard. It is said that the Thakur group reached a conclusion to vote in favour of PM Deuba as the Prime Minister became positive towards the issues raised by Thakur group.

Earlier on Saturday, a parliamentary party meeting of Uprendra Yadav of the JSP-Nepal had decided to join the Deuba-led government. JSP-Nepal has 32 lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal