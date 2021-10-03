General

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairman Mahantha Thakur has underlined the need of eliminating discriminations to ensure political stability in the country.

Speaking at a programme organised by the party in his honour in Rajbiraj of Saptari on Sunday, he said that no government would go long in absence of political stability in the country.

He took time to say that the current coalition government failed to expand the cabinet when it was about to complete three months of its formation.

Similarly, party senior leader Rajendra Mahato spoke the need of amending the Constitution for the guarantee of federalism with identity, inclusion, gender parity and for the rights of Madheshi, Muslim and Tharu community.

He went on to say that national liberation movement was necessary until people’s right to identity was guaranteed.

Another party leader Sharat Singh Bhandari called for amending the Constitution to incorporate the rights of the Madhesh. “Unity among all the political parties is required for the rights of Madhesh.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal