Thakurbaba Municipality has won the title under the inter-municipal men's kho-kho tournament. Organised by Bhaktapur Municipality, the competition was held at the local martyr memorial sports ground on Tuesday. Similarly, Kirtipur Municipality finished first runner-up and Dhangadhi Sub Metropolitan City second runner-up. Winner got Rs 150,000 in cash, first runner-up Rs 100,000 and second runner-up Rs 50,000.

The federal parliamentarian and central secretary of the Nepal Workers Peasants Party Prem Suwal distributed trophies and certificates to the winners. Similarly, Bhaktapur Municipality Mayor Sunil Prajapati handed Rs 5,000 in cash, and a token of love to all participants. The total 13 local levels of various districts took part in the tournament.

On the occasion, parliamentarian Suwal stressed the need for the constitution to guarantee sports as fundamental right of people. The competition aimed to help produce kho-kho players at the national and international levels, said Mayor Prajapati.

Other speakers, the Bagmati Province Assembly member Sirjana Sainju, the Bhaktapur Municipality deputy mayor Rajani Joshi, and the Kirtipur Municipality deputy mayor Sunita Shakya discussed the importance of the sport.

Source: National News Agency Nepal