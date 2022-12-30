General

A street festival is to be organised at Thamel, the main tourism hub of Kathmandu, on the occasion of the New Year 2023.

Thamel Tourism Development Council is organising the street festival on December 31 aiming to revive tourism in Thamel.

In a press meet organised by the Council this morning, Council Chair Bhabishwor Sharma said the Thanel street festival is going to be organised at the main road, in-front of the Employee’s Provident Fund Building on the eve of the English New Year for the revival of Thamel’s tourism, which was adversely affected due to COVID-19.

A cultural programme would also be organised during the street festival. The Council has expected participation of 100,000 people in the Thamel street festival. Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun will be the chief guest of the festival which will start from 5:30 pm and run till 12:30 am, said Vice-Chair Sahadev Dhamala.

Source: National News Agency Nepal