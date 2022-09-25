General

The first edition of the Thamel Tourism Veterans Football Cup Tournament has kicked off today. Organised by the Thamel Tourism Development Council, the match aims to promote tourism in Thamel through sports, said the organiser.

Chair of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City-26 Khyam Raj Tiwari inaugurated the tournament at Lainchaur Ground in Kathmandu amid a function earlier today. On the occasion, ward chair Tiwari on behalf of the ward pledged to provide assistances to such sports in the days to come.

Similarly, chairperson of the Lainchaur Yough Club Ramba Rajak, also chair of the Community Police Service Center, Thamel, said such sports would help develop tourism in Thamel.

Constructed with support from Ncell, a mobile service provider, the Ground has been provided for free for the match, he said.

The Council President Bhabishwor Sharma expressed the hope that the match would help promote domestic tourism in Thamel while connecting sports to tourism.

A total of 17 teams—including three teams in Thamel, Dillibazaar, Sindhupalchok, Manang Marsyangdi, Kailali, Jorpati, Freedom Fighter, Bouddha, Sangam Pokhara, Chabahil, Chitwan, Koteshwor, Kapan and Lajimpat—are participating in the tournament.

The winner will get Rs 200,000 in cash, medals and certificates while first runner-up will walk home with Rs 100,000 in cash, medals and certificates. Similarly, the best player and goalkeeper will receive each Rs 10,000 in cash, medals and certificates, said the Council General Secretary Rajib Pandey.

Source: National News Agency Nepal