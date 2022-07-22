Games

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has appointed Kumar Thapa the head coach for Nepali National Women's Football team.

Newly appointed head coach Thapa will coach the Nepali team for the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship scheduled to take place in Nepal on September 6-19.

Earlier, Thapa served as a coach for the Nepali women's team. Similarly, Brinda Dewan has been appointed the team manager. Along with hosts Nepal, other various six countries—India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan—are participating in the Championship.

Earlier, Nepal hosted the fifth edition of the Championship. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal