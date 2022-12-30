General

Uddhav Thapa has been elected the parliamentary party leader of the Nepali Congress in Province No 1 Assembly. He collected total of 18 votes to get elected to the post, His closest contender Kedar Karki garnered nine votes and another competitor Amrit Aryal two votes. The voting was held from 9 to 10 this morning.

The Nepali Congress has 29 members elected to the Province Assembly. Thapa is also the Nepali Congress Province No 1 president.

Speaking to journalists after his election to the post, Thapa said naming the Province is the first priority of the Province Assembly and the Nepali Congress would fulfill the role of a constructive opposition in the Assembly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal