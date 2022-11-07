General

The First International Convention of the Overseas Nepali Forum (ONF) has elected Sanjaya Thapa as its president. He was elected unanimously.

Similarly, Ramesh Pandey is elected the vice-president, Hem Sherpa the secretary, Chanak Pokhrel and Karna Shahi the deputy secretary. They were all elected unopposed.

The elected members are Govinda Poudel, Rajendra Pudasaini, Bimala Bhandari, Shiva Baruwal, Kalpana Tripathi, Surendra Thapaliya, Saraswoti KC, Hem Raj Joshi, Tirtha Gautam, Jyoti Sharma, Mahesh Giri, Kamal Mani, Balram Giri, Dr Binod Shrestha, Shishir Nepal, Bijaya Phuyal, Sita KC and Suresh KC.

Likewise, Dr Saroj Kanel, Sanju KC, Bhakta Gurung, Dundi Raj Pandey, Kunti Thpa, Janaki Karki, Purushottam Bohara and Rajendra Shivakoti are elected the members of the new working committee of ONF.

CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli had inaugurated the Convention on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal