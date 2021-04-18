General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today reappointed leader of CPN (UML) Ram Bahadur Thapa as the Minister for Home Affairs at the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

According to a press statement released by Rup Narayan Bhattarai, Spokesperson at the Office of President, President Bhandari reappointed him to the post in accordance with Article 78 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The constitution has the provision that a person without the position of parliamentarian can assume the post of minister for six months.

Earlier, Thapa was relieved of his post as the member of the National Assembly today itself. He was nominated to the Upper House by the CPN (Maoist Centre) representing the Bagmati Province.

He was relived from the post after leader of the party in the NA Dinanath Sharma wrote to the NA Chairperson informing him of his expulsion from the party as per the Political Party Act-2073 BS.

The decision had come into effect today itself after NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timalsina endorsed the letter sent by Sharma. With his, according to the Parliamentary Secretary, the post of Thapa in the NA has been vacant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal