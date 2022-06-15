General

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba should clarify the House about the State Partnership Program (SPP) said to be proposed by the United States of America.

Demanding time in today’s session of the House of Representatives (HoR), the lawmaker said the Prime Minister was expected to promptly clarify the House about the matter when the issue was frequently being raised for the past few days.

Thapa, who is also the general secretary of ruling NC said, “Now the Prime Minister takes charge of the Ministry of Defense and he should clarify the House about it.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal