Key Issues

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has instructed the officials to determine the voting stations and voting centres in an appropriate and accessible place and to update the voters' list in a flawless manner.

Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya made such instruction on Sunday at a meeting attended by Chief of District Coordination Committee, Chief District Officer, District Election Officer and chiefs of security bodies of Bhaktapur on the preparations of House of Representative (HoR) election announced for April 30 and May 10.

On the occasion, Thapaliya said that preparations are on for the formation of the election monitoring committee even at the local levels.

Election Commission's Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha said that Thapaliya also directed the officials to take initiatives for making exemplary district for Bhaktapur while carrying out election-related activities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal