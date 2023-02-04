General

In the ongoing Tharu National Literature Conference taking place at Phattepur village of Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality in Banke district, the stakeholders and politicians have discussed several issues including language, rural life, roles of Barghar in the development efforts and other local issues.

On Saturday, leading journalist Yekraj Chaudhary made his remarks on roles of Barghar in development in which former mayor of Barabardinya Municipality Durga Prasad Chaudhary put his comments stating that Bharghar is a system that runs on democratic values.

In the conference started from Friday, discussions were held on development priorities, portrayal of Tharu lives in fictional writings and status of Tharu literature in Banke district, central committee member of Tharu Writers’ Association Som Demandaura said.

Association’s Chairman Dr Krishna Raj Sarbahari said the three-day conference is holding interactions on contemporary context of Tharu literature, creative writing and Tharu costumes adding that the conclusions of such interactions would be archived.

Similarly, the experiences sharing among writers of the Tharu and other communities, release of published books, sales and promotion are also taking place.

Litterateurs from Jhapa in the east to Kanchanpur in the west are attending the event.

The Association is organizing the national conference in separate district in every year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal