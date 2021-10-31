General

A Tharu Museum has been built in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West) for the preservation of the culture and identity of the indigenous Tharu community.

The museum has been constructed at Tulasinagar, Sarawal rural municipality of the district near the East-West highway. The museum building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7 million.

The amount for the construction of the museum building was provided by the Sarawal rural municipality, the MP's development fund belonging to former minister Gopal Dahit, the erstwhile District Development Committee and the Tharu Milan Kendra, said Mundrika Chaudhary, the district president of the Tharu Welfare Assembly.

"This is the first Tharu ethnographic museum in the district. Articles related to our traditional costumes, traditions, culture and identity will be kept in the museum. We hope that this will help preserve the culture of the Tharu community and also promote tourism in the district," she added.

According to her, all the articles will be kept in the museum within a month. Even books published in the Tharu language will be kept in the museum for display.

Source: National News Agency Nepal