General

The Election Commission is conducting a special campaign to register the names of the voters who are yet to enroll in Baglung district. The District Election Office is organizing the campaign that will run until late December.

There are people who go to the district election office and register themselves in the voters' list during the special campaigns or at other times. However, no one is interested in removing the name of a deceased family member from the list.

Following the death of a voter, a form has to be filled to remove his/her name from the list. "The number of people who come to remove the name of a deceased person is nil," said District Election Officer Narayan Dutta Sharma Dhungana.

As this facility can be availed only from the District Election Office, there is a problem for the general public. Political parties have urged the office to launch a campaign to remove the names of deceased voters. "There must be a provision to fill the election form at the time of registration of death, which is done at the municipality level," said Harihar Sharma, secretary of the Nepali Congress Baglung.

According to Gokul Sharma, Information Officer at the District Election Office, the names of the deceased have not been removed from the data base. "Only when the commission makes a program can we conduct a campaign and update the list. At other times, we lack human and other resources," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal