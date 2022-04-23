General

An anthology of poems written by Bhoj Kumar Dhamala has been released in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The book was released jointly by Prof Padma Prasad Devkota, Prof Arun Gupto, critic Keshab Sigdel, and former Ambassador Mohan Krishna Shrestha amidst a programme.

Commenting on the book, critic Sigdel said the collection of poems has delved into multifarious issues facing the self and society. Contradiction and conflict in human life is the essential element reflected in the poems, according to him.

Similarly, Prof Gupto was of the view that the poems in the anthology were idiomatic. Symbolic and metaphoric use is important feature in the poem, he added. "I would like to categorize Dhamala's poems as 'urban poetry'", Gupto commented.

According to Prof Devkota, mastery over language is essential to contribute to literature. Criticisms on the book would enrich quality of writing, he viewed.

Moreover, political commentator Mumaram Khanal said chaos and contradiction in city life could be seen the poems.

"Through the poems, I've tried my best to reflect different phases of my life, which I believe could be similar to the stories of many others," shared poet Dhamala.

The book priced Rs 395 is published by Ambar Publication House.

Source: National News Agency Nepal