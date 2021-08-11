General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota said that it would be better to reach a decision on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) only on the basis of a national consensus. Talking to reporters at his office in Singha Durbar today, he expressed the view that it would be better to hold the MCC debate on the basis of national consensus as it has already reached the grassroots level.

He said, "There should be consensus on the report of the task force within the party, at least there should be a national consensus to be represented in the parliament. This is a matter for the coalition government to think seriously about." Stating that an all-party meeting will be held after the expansion of the Council of Ministers to move the House forward effectively, Speaker Sapkota said that discussions with the government and representatives of political parties have been intensified.

Stating that continuous consensus and cooperation among the parties is needed to give stability to the Federal Democratic Republic, which has been a result of long struggle and sacrifice by the people, Speaker Sapkota also said that the election of the Deputy Speaker should be expedited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal