Third Edition of Rock Climbing Festival to Promote Sokla Valley



Sokla Valley: The third edition of the annual rock climbing festival is set to take place in Sokla Valley of Bhimeshwor Municipality-2 from May 3 to 4.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the festival aims to establish Sokla Valley as a prominent location for adventure rock climbing. Arjun Pakhrin, Chair of the Sokla Tourism Development Society, announced that the event will receive financial backing from the Nepal Tourism Board. The festival is a collaborative effort, organized with the support of various local levels.





The climbing activities will be conducted on the cliffs of Sokla and Chakpa. Situated eight kilometers from the district headquarters, Charikot, Sokla Village is renowned not only for its adventure tourism but also for agro-tourism, ecotourism, bird ecotourism, and panoramic views of the Gaurishankar mountain range. It also serves as a site for religious study and research.





The Mountain Guide Association of Nepal will provide technical input to ensure the success and safety of the festival’s activities.

