The Third National Cooperative Congress was concluded on Saturday by issuing an 11-point declaration with emphasis on production, procession and marketing to contribute in the making of a self-reliant economy.

The declaration has focused on environment-friendly agriculture, imports substitution, exports promotion, employment generation and advancing public private and cooperative partnership.

Development of massive and exclusive productions through the specialized cooperative association, promotion of agriculture and livestock related sector and establishment of mega farms and development of value and supply chains are also included in the declaration.

Speaking in the concluding session, former prime minister and CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli said that cooperative organisations are the saviour of economy in the time of crisis.

Oli also said that some cooperatives have faced challenges for limited knowledge on their handling and asked to work for damage control from the cooperative sector.

Oli suggested that the cooperatives should invest in agricultural production through integrated lands and asked the cooperative orgnaisations not to expect for grants.

Former vice-chairperson of National Planning Commission Pushpa Raj Kandel praised the roles of cooperative organisations for contributing to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Likewise, another former vice-chairperson of National Planning Commission Dr Govinda Pokharel said the cooperative sector has encouraged the low-income community for their economic progress and make the market vibrant. He viewed that cooperatives are needed to safeguard capitalism.

Source: National News Agency - RSS