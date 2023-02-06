General

The Third Range Countries Meeting has concluded with the issuance of the Chitwan Declaration-2023.

The meeting organised by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) took place at Patihani of Chitwan district on Friday sought a solution to problems relating to the conservation of rhinos.

Participated by high-ranking officials of five countries in the South Asia, Nepal, India, Bhutan, Indonesia and Malaysia, the gathering exchanged experiences, coordination and cooperation among the participating countries in identifying and resolving problems, and that of habitat and management facing rhinos.

Other discussed issues were the national report on the situation of the conservation of rhinos, the use of technology for their conservation, cooperation for the control of rhino poaching, climate change and international assistances on their conservation.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director General of the Department, Ajay Karki, the meeting discussed the works to be done for the rhino conservation, future prioritised area, control of their poaching and smuggling of their body parts, the protection of their habitats and other issues of reforms. The management of conflict between rhinos and human, health issues of wildlife, coordination and cooperation across the border, and the reduction of the impacts of climate change were other matters dwelt on by the gathering.

The meeting discussed six themes presented by the participating countries, said Karki, adding that the main issue the participants discussed was the ways to go through challenges surfaced lately in the conservation of rhinos. On the occasion, rhino habitats were also observed.

Similarly, the New Delhi Declaration, 2019 that was issued by the Second Range Countries Meeting taken place in India was also reviewed.

Challenges facing the South Asian countries that house rhino, including Nepal, India and Indonesia in the conservation of rhinos were discussed in the meeting, said Dr Maheshwor Dhakal, the DNPWC Director General. "There is a need for cooperation among the parks, the Department, and the local and provincial governments for the conservation of rhinos," he said, calling for the need to take development activities and its protection hand in hand in this regard. The conference also discussed the need for all to protect rhinos by strengthening relations between the parks and people.

A search has been launched for rhino's habitat in the Koshitappu Wildlife Reserve, he said.

The event was attended by joint secretaries of the respective ministries and director generals of the department of forest and national parks, government employees who work in fields, and experts on rhino from other participating countries.

According to available data, Nepal houses 752 rhinos, while India 3,266, and Indonesia 155. The First Rhino Range Countries Meeting had taken place in Indonesia, and second in India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal