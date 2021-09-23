Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested 13 gamblers with one million 875 thousand 500 cash. A police team mobilized from the Metropolitan Police Sector Kadaghari made the arrests at the house of Kamal Dahal at Harmahadev, Kageshwori Manohara Municipality-7 this morning.

Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu's spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Basnet said that 13 persons who were gambling for large sum of money at stake were arrested from the house. The police also confiscated the cash, seven decks of playing cards and coins of various colour. Necessary investigations are on in this connection, according to police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal