General

Five thousand nine hundred people have been tested for coronavirus in State-1 as of Tuesday.

Similarly, 38 people infected with the virus have been put under isolation while 2,140 people, including 445 women, suspected of COVID-19 have been kept in quarantine facilities set up by the State government, the Information Desk at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers here stated.

It said 1,019 samples have been tested using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method and 4,881 samples have been tested through the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) method as of Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal