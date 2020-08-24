General

Thirty five families are at risk due to an unstable huge boulder just above a settlement at Negigaun, Ghyangphedi of Dupcheshwar rural municipality-1 in Nuwakot district.

The rural municipality Chair, Yobindra Singh Tamang, said the boulder which was shaken and became unstable after the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015 has now started moving down along with the unstable earth following the recent rainfall.

It is said the boulder is the size of a two-storied average size village house. The rural municipality-level disaster management committee has requested the District Disaster Management Committee to remove the boulder posing imminent danger to 35 houses at the settlement.

The technical study team of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has also enlisted Negigaun in the list of settlements at risk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal