General

Coronavirus infection has been found in 30 people today, taking the number of infected people to 487.

Ministry of Health and Population’s assistant spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said coronavirus infection has been found in 30 people from Nawalparasi, Chitwan, Kapilbastu and Sarlahi following tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory Kathmandu and at Bharatpur Hospital Chitwan.

Among the infected are a 45-year-old male from Binaya Triveni rural municipality-6, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East); a 84-year-old male from Kesharbagh, Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 and a 73-year-old female of Chitwan district; a 33-year-old male of Susta rural municipality-5 and a 35-year-old male and a 15-year-old female from Ramgram municipality ward no 3 and 18 respectively of Nawalparasi; and eight males between 24 and 53 years old and an eight-year-old girl from Banganga municipality and Mahadevi rural municipality of Kapilbastu.

Similarly, the other new cases include 13 males age between 22 years and 39 years, and a 18-year-old woman from ward no 8, 9, 11, 13 and 14 of Godaita municipality and of Ramnagar Bahuarwa rural municipality-7 in Sarlahi district.

The number of people infected by COVID-19, including the new cases found today, has reached 487 so far. Thirty cases were found on Thursday. Three people have died of COVID-19. Dr Adhikari said the health of the infected persons was normal and they were under the observation of the health workers.

Source: National News Agency