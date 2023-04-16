education, Science & Technology

Unlike the previous years, school textbooks have reached in community schools of Kalikot in the beginning of the new academic year, elating the teachers and students alike.

In the past, almost all schools in the district were bound to run teaching-learning activities in lack of books—all because of delayed supply by the Janak Education Materials Centre. The Centre this time has dispatched books in a timely manner, according to District Coordination Unit, Kalikot.

Unit's Chief Prakash Chandra Dhital shared that the budget allocated for procurement of text books were deposited in the bank account of the schools. "The local administration has already sent us money in the bank account of the schools. Hence, majority of the schools here already purchased the books."

Distribution of the books has begun in the district since they were transported timely this year, informed Nanda Bahadur Shahi, a local distributor based at Manma.

Earlier, there was a compulsion of conducting teaching-learning activities in the absence of books. "The long-enduring problem is finally addressed," gushed Nirmal Kumar Bista, Principal at the Lalu Jana Prabhat Secondary School at Naraharinath Rural Municipality-9.

The school administration has been providing students with the books upon their enrollment. "We have begun students intake from today since first two days of the New Year 2080 BS were holidays. The admitted students are provided with the text books."

Source: National News Agency Nepal