Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Padhma Aryal today revealed that people in power and former ministers were active in encroaching upon government, public and Guthi land plots.

At a farewell programme organised by the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, she suggested that the government officials should act with high confidence to bring under the laws to those individuals involved in such wrongdoings.

Aryal claimed that she did many constructive jobs including announcement of new height of Mt Everest, issuance of Nepal's new political map and others during her ministerial berth at the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation.

Likewise, Minister Aryal on Sunday itself assumed her office at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

On the occasion, Aryal said that prosperity of country and people was possible through the development of agricultural sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal