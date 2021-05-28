Key Issues

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said action would be taken against those involved in vandalism at the health institution and assault on health workers.v

Noting that the attack on health workers and the vandalism that has taken place when the former were seriously at work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic are in itself illegal and irresponsible acts, the Ministry said it was determined to take under control those persons involved in such acts and initiate legal action against them.v

The Ministry, through a statement today, said it has received information of relatives of patients misbehaving with health workers involved in treatment, of carrying out vandalism in the hospital and of giving unnecessary pressure on the medical care staff at various hospitals in the country, and has condemned such activities said to have taken place over the death of the patients.v

It has also lauded the role and contribution of the health workers in making the treatment of the coronavirus infected persons and the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic more effective.v

The Ministry said its serious attention was drawn to the incident in which the relatives of a patient entered the COVID Ward at Bheri Hospital and physically assaulted and manhandled the doctors and nurses there taking over the death of the patient on Thursday night. The Ministry condemned this incident and stated that the State shall take legal action against the persons involved in such acts which are criminal acts, and also make the heath institutions safe and secure.v

It stated that a seven-member investigation committee has been constituted under the convenorship of the Assistant Chief District Officer of Banke to investigate into this incident. The probe committee has already started its work.v

The Ministry also said that leal action has been taken against the people involved in similar incidents took place in Solukhumbu, Dhanusha, kaski and Morang districts as well.v

Source: National News Agency Nepal