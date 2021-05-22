Key Issues

The CPN (UML) Sudurpaschim Province Chair, Karna Thapa, has said that the party will take action against those who have become the ministers in the province government from the UML, if they didn't leave the government.

He made it clear that those ministers from the party disobeying the party's decision a month back to pull out of the government would face action. UML's province committee meeting on March 28 decided to pull out of the province government.

"The meeting of our party's province committee has decided to pull out of the government and form government under the party's own leadership. The party will take action against those ministers from the party not quitting the Maoist Centre-led government," he said.

The CPN (UML) has three ministers in the province government led by the CPN (Maoist Centre). Prakash Shah is the Internal Affairs and Law Minister, Krishna Subedi is the Social Development Minister and Maya Bhatta is the Minister for Industry, Forest and Environment in the province government from the UML.

Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta has assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning to Minister Shah.

Meanwhile, various medical goods have been distributed to four local units in Kailali district at the initiatives of federal parliamentarian Jhapat Bahadur Rawal. Rawal represented Kailali constituency no 2 in the now dissolved House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament.

The medical goods were provided to Lamki Chuha Municipality, the Bardagoriya Rural Municipality, the Mohanyal Rural Municipality and the Tikapur Municipality. The goods distributed include oxygen concentrator, oxygen cylinder, PPE sets, gumboots, sanitisers and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal