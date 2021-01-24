General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that those saying dissolution of House of Representatives unconstitutional are anti-constitution and anti-democracy.

At a programme organised by different organisation related to disabilities here on Sunday, Prime Minister Oli accused those who wish to reinstate the HoR of not allowing stability in the country and dismantling a majority government to form a coalition government.

He stressed the need of going for fresh mandate to reward and punish the lawmakers as per their activities as the parliament is not just the place for job to lawmakers.

The Prime Minister mentioned that attempts were made to form a coalition government by dismantling the majority government.

He further said, "Let's go among the people and people will evaluate the works carried out by him and others."

Saying the government is needed for physically challenged people, PM Oli expressed commitment that the government would pay attention to resolve problems surfaced in the life of people with disability.

He shared that the government has been carrying out activities to ensure education, health and bright future by playing the role of guardians of street children.

On te occasion, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Ganesh Singh Thagunna and Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare, Juli Kumari Mahato, also expressed their views.

Source: National News Agency Nepal