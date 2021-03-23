General

Annual reports of fiscal year 2019/20 of the Judicial Council, Judicial Service Commission and Office of the Attorney General have been submitted at the House of Representatives today.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Leelanath Shrestha, on the behalf of the Prime Minister, submitted the two reports before the House.

Similarly, President of Industry, Commerce as well as Labour and Consumers Welfare Committee under the HoR, Bimal Prasad Shreevastav, presented the annual report-2077 of the committee.

The next meeting of HoR has been scheduled on March 31.

Source: National News Agency Nepal