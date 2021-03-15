Human Rights

The Nepal Police Cyber Bureau has arrested three persons on the charge of abusing the software source code. The three persons have been arrested for copying and misusing the software source code and user interface owned by National Software and IT solutions private limited.

Those arrested are Bimal KC,39, of Dang, Shyam Bahadur Chaudhary,40, of Rupandehi and Shanker Gyawali,36, of east Nawalparasi, who are proprietors of the Preface Technology private limited in Butwal.

They were arrested acting upon a complaint against them for copying and selling the software source code and user interface, owned by the National Software and IT Solutions private limited, said the Bureau spokesperson Superintendent of Police Nabindra Aryal.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal