Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested three people in possession of brown sugar. Acting on a tip-off, the District Police Office, Kanchanpur arrested on Tuesday two persons from Bedkot municipality-9 and one from Bhim Dutta municipality-18 along with the banned narcotics.

According to DSP Amar Bahadur Thapa Chettri at the office, Naresh Damai,25, of Bhimdutta municipality-18 of ward no-4 in Dasarasth municipality was arrested with 14.420 grams of brown sugar. Likewise, Bhim Bahadur Bista,30 and Hikmat Bista,27, were arrested with 3.240 grams of the drug.

All three have been taken into police custody for necessary action, while a comprehensive investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police arrested a fugitive Jaya Bahadur Dhanuk,42, of Bhimdutta municipality-3. He was on the run after being sentenced to prison by the Kanchanpur district court on charge of drug peddling. Dhanuk was arrested from his residence.

Source: National News Agency Nepal