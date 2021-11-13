General

Three persons have been arrested with a huge quantity of hashish from Ratnanagar municipality today.

The Area Police Office, Ratnanagar, nabbed them with 184 kilogrammes of hashish from a house of Bishnu Panta of Ratnanagar municipality-14.

Uddhav Adhikari of Ratnanagar municipality-15 had been using the house of Panta as a go-down, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indra Bahadur Rana. The hashish was kept in 192 containers of chewanparas.

Search for others involved in incident is underway, said police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal