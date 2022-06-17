General

Three Bills have been presented in the House of Representatives (HoR) today.

Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand in today's meeting of the HoR presented Social Security (First Amendment) Bill-2079 BS, Acid and Other Hazardous Chemicals (Regulation) Bill-2079 BS and Nepal Police and Province Police (Operation, Supervision and Coordination (First Amendment) Bill-2079 BS.

Earlier, the Minister had sought permission to present these Bills in the meeting with Speaker of House, Agni Prasad Sapkota.

Similarly, Krishna Prasad Dahal, President of Finance Committee under the HoR, tabled Committee's report on Public Loan Management Bill- 2079 BS and Committee's report on Insurance Bill-2079 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal