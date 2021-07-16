General

Three boys drowned in Dhanusha and Mahottari districts. Two boys- one of eight year and another of six year- from the same families died in Dhanusha.

The two children of Shreekishun Kapar from Dhanauji Rural Municipality-5 drowned in a local Makhanaha stream while the parents were planting rice in the nearby field on Friday, according to District Police Office, Dhanusha.

Similarly, a four-year-old boy, Arush Kapar, from Jaleshwor-5 drowned in a pond, said District Police Office, Mahottari, adding that although the boy was fished out from the pond and rushed to hospital, he died immediately.

The dead bodies of the children are kept at respective district hospitals for postmortem, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal