Three children missing in Sunkoshi river

Three children went missing while swimming in Sunkoshi river at Triyuga Municipality-14 in Udayapur district on Sunday afternoon. The District Police Office, Udayapur, said those missing are 11-year-old Rekha Magar, Lok Bahadur Magar, 8, and Ritham Magar, 7, of Triyuga Municipality-14 in the district. Ward chairman of Triyuga Municipality-14 Hemraj Magar said the three kids went missing while swimming as they had gone there after playing Holi, the festival of colours. Of the five kids swimming in the river there, two managed to come out of the river. A search for the missing children is ongoing, according to the Information Officer, Harinandan Chaudhary, of District Police Office, Udayapur. Source: National News Agency Nepal