Three companies dumping waste on the bank of the Bagmati river have faced action, in the 403rd week of the Bagmati Cleanup Mega Campaign.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) slapped fine of Rs 2,000 on Garima Workshop Teenkune, of Rs 1,000 against Binod Panpasal Aloknagar and of Rs 500 on Baneshwor Café Aloknagar for dumping waste into the river.

In course of cleaning the river at Teenkune today KMC took action against these firms, said Govinda Kafle, a campaigner of the Mega Campaign. Garima workshop was also reprimanded earlier on the same charge. The amount collected in fine is deposited the KMC fund.

More than 100 campaign volunteers representing various organisations including High Powered Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Development Committee, the Vishwo Shanti Vihara Meenbhawan, Pahilo Paila, Nepal Aamam Aaloknagar Women Group, among others, took part in the river cleaning in the 403rd week of the Mega Campaign today. Actress Neeta dhungana also participated in the river cleaning.

Ten metric tonnes of waste was managed in course of the river cleaning work today.

The campaign of cleaning one of the most important and revered rivers in the valley was launched on 19 May 2013.

Source: National News Agency Nepal