Health & Safety

A three-day health camp was organised at Saipal rural municipality of Bajhang recently.

Thirteen medical specialists and paramedics from Bhairahawa, Pokhara and Nepal Medical College were there to render gynecology, pathology, dental, ENT, orthopedic, ultrasound, family planning, general OPD and ECG services. The Saipal rural municipality lies at a three-day walk from the district headquarters Chainpur.

Rural municipality chair Manbir Bohora and vice chair Dolma Tamang said 1,038 locals were benefitted for the health camp and this kind of event was expected here in the days ahead, too.

The event organised by the Guranse Welfare Development Trust was coordinated and supported by the Rotary Club of Naxal, Nepalgunj Medical College, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and Saipal rural municipality and was supported by the Gandaki Medical College Pokhara and Universal Medical College, Bhairaha.

President’s private joint-secretary Shiva Bhattarai and Rotary Club of Naxal’s Luna Sharma Aryal were also present in the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal