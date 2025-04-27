Three Dead in Saptari Road Accident



Saptari: Three people died in a road accident that occurred on Sunday at Badgama of Kanchanpur Municipality-10 in the Saptari district along the East-West Highway. The tragic accident involved a bus heading to Biratnagar from Udayapur, which overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Ratna Bahadur Magrati from Saptakoshi Municipality-1 in Saptari; 22-year-old Kabita Chaudhary from Triyuga Municipality-2 in Udayapur; and 39-year-old Anil Rai from Gauradaha-2 in the Jhapa district. They succumbed to their injuries following the accident.





The incident resulted in injuries to 29 other passengers, who are currently receiving treatment in a health facility in Saptari, as reported by the police. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Area Police Office in Kanchanpur, Saptari, Madhav Prasad Kafle, provided details about the casualties and the ongoing medical response.

