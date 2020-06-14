General

Three people have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Dhakalbari of Durlung, in ward no. 3 of Kusma municipality last night. Six others have gone missing after being buried by the landslide.

The deceased have been identified as TulBahadur Thapa,58, his wife Min KumariThapa and grand-daughter BibishaThapa. Their bodies were recovered during a search and rescue mission by security persons.

Three others also inside the house of TulBahadur and three more inside the house of Kamala BK have been missing. A search has begun to find them since early morning. It had been stopped at 1:00 am after heaving rainfall obstructed the effort, District Police Office, Parbat said.

Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force personnel joined the locals in the rescue work since the landslide struck on the village from above the hills, police inspector BuddiSubedi said.

The landslide was triggered by the heavy rainfall that took place for almost two hours on Saturday evening. Livestock inside the two houses are also believed to have perished in the incident, ward chair of Kusma-3 Tej Prasad Padhya said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal