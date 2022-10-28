Health & Safety

Three people died in separate road accidents in Sunsari last night.

The District Police Office Sunsari has confirmed the deaths of Tejnarayan Sah, 45, Itahari-17; Geevan Raut, 27, of Barahchhetra-8 and Gulab Mehata, 35, from Supaul Banauli Panchayat, India in the accidents.

The incident involving the death of Shah occurred when a motorcycle ( Pradesh 1-02-043 P 9087) heading towards east from west hit a cart at Pakali of Itahari-17 along the the East-West highway.

Motorcyclist Bikram Khadka, 45, of Belbari-8, Morang was injured in the accident and he is being treated at the Biratnagar-based Neuro Hospital.

Similarly, Raut was severely injured when a two-wheeler with an unidentified number plate hit his bicycle along the Duahabi-Inaruwa road section in Inaruwa-5. He breathed his last in course of treatment at the District Hospital, Inaruwa. Police are searching for the motorcycle.

Likewise, a car (Ga 3 Cha 5576) hit a bicycle at Bhokraha Narsingh rural municipality-4, leaving Mehata severely injured who later succumbed to injuries amidst the treatment at the District Hospital Inaruwa, Sunsari’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Rai said.

Car driver Krishna Bahadur Regmi, of Sainamaina-4, Rupandehi is under police control. As the police said, the accident was due to over-speed. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal