The recommendation committee headed by Secretary at Home Ministry Maheshwor Pradhan has recommended the names of the three DIGs of Nepal Police for AIG post.

The meeting of the committee led by Secretary Pradhan recommended DIG trio Tarini Prasad Lamsal, Shailesh Thapa Chhetri and Hari Bahadur Pal in line with the Nepal Police's regulations, said spokesperson at Ministry, Kedarnath Sharma.

Lamsal secured 68.66 per cent while Thapa, who is also the Spokesperson of the Nepal Police, got 68.55 per cent and Pal obtained 67.55 per cent, according to the Ministry.

Lamsal will be retiring in July 2020 along with the IGP Thakur Prasad Gyawali due to 30-years of compulsory retirement provision.

The Nepal Police currently has a total of 69,523 posts among which 11,251 posts are lying vacant, including three posts for AIG.

Source: National News Agency Nepal